B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,032,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,068 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $24,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 311,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 6.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $14.20 on Monday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). B&G Foods had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

In other B&G Foods news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $286,657.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

