BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,995 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group stock opened at $49.73 on Monday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 11.3%.

BHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,904.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

