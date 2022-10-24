Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Bill.com Trading Down 1.9 %

BILL opened at $125.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 2.18. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,652.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $3,489,446.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,652.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,220 shares of company stock valued at $31,278,749 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

