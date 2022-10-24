BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.4% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 119,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 60.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32.8% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 373.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,825,000 after buying an additional 188,671 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,205 shares of company stock worth $1,910,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN opened at $90.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 346.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.93.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.18 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

