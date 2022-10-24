BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $860,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.62.

Shares of BNTX opened at $130.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.19 and its 200-day moving average is $150.16. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $374.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.17.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $7.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.69 by ($0.38). BioNTech had a net margin of 55.43% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 32.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

