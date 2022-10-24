Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Position Lowered by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,915 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,094,000. Gruss & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 72,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 4,148 shares of company stock worth $114,708 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $22.60 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 44.90% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.64%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading

