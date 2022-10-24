Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 4,805.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 956,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 937,436 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $24,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in BOX by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $349,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,369,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,775,019.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,790. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.78.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $27.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -107.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $33.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

