Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,979 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. CBRE Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 1.1 %

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $52.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.82. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $894.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.71 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

