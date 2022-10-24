Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,580 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,369,000 after buying an additional 369,401 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,613,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,934,000 after buying an additional 245,316 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,077,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,251,000 after buying an additional 167,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX opened at $19.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on BRX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

