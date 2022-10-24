Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,543 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 604.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 234.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $29.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 0.98. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -246.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.