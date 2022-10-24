Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth $58,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 189.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 79.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CADE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 1.2 %

CADE opened at $27.08 on Monday. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

