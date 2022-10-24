Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 3.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 86,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 64,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Capri by 3,098.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 16.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Capri Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $42.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.11. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Capri

In related news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.