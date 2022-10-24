CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,684 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CareDx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in CareDx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in CareDx by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CareDx by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Stock Up 1.7 %

CareDx stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $72.43. The stock has a market cap of $899.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at CareDx

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). CareDx had a negative net margin of 22.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $80.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $62,546.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,675.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About CareDx

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

