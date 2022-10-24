CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CDW by 7.7% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CDW by 1.6% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in CDW by 13.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its position in CDW by 4.9% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $160.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.39.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $227.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.