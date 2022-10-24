CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CDW by 7.7% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CDW by 1.6% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in CDW by 13.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its position in CDW by 4.9% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CDW Stock Performance
Shares of CDW stock opened at $160.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.39.
CDW Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $227.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.
About CDW
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.
