Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 103.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 35.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.77.

Chart Industries Price Performance

NYSE GTLS opened at $199.14 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $218.95. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.44 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.17 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

