Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Chemed by 144.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after buying an additional 108,759 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Chemed by 21.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 198,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,350,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 36.5% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,036,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $11,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:CHE opened at $441.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $539.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.07.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at $58,903,540.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at $58,903,540.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHE. StockNews.com lowered Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

