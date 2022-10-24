Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $108,564,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,597,000 after acquiring an additional 700,258 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,626,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $30,787,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 564.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 424,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN opened at $42.55 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $187,300.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,064,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,411. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

