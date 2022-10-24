Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI to $68.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.60.

KO opened at $55.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.00. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $240.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $27,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $34,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $35,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

