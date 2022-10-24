Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE CMA opened at $64.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Comerica has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.03%.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.