Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.3% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 3.0 %

JPM opened at $119.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.99. The company has a market capitalization of $350.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

