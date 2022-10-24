Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Stock Position Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

CMTL opened at $9.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $27.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.39%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

