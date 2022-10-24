Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 354 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.2% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 13.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,119,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 21,811.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,582 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $238.82 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.64 and a 200-day moving average of $263.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $354.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

