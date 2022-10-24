Corbenic Partners LLC Purchases 236 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.5% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 68,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.0% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC grew its holdings in Apple by 276.0% during the second quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 31,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 23,296 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in Apple by 49.0% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 58,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 19,304 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Insider Activity

Apple Price Performance

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $145.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

