Cowen Lowers Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $145.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRNA. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus cut their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.46.

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock opened at $129.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.66. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $376.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 25.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 621,048 shares of company stock valued at $89,448,282 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Moderna by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

