Cowen Lowers Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $145.00

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2022

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRNA. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus cut their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.46.

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock opened at $129.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.66. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $376.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 25.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 621,048 shares of company stock valued at $89,448,282 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Moderna by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

