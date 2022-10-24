Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,732 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 1.2 %

CBRL opened at $100.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.27. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $149.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.24.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.93 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.