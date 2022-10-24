Credit Suisse Group Lowers Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target to $22.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.71.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.55.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.58%.

In other news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 48,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,401,587.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Douglas Emmett news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 48,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at $58,401,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley Wang purchased 284,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,012,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 345,950 shares of company stock worth $7,257,916. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

