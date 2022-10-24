Crew Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.5% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,445,000 after purchasing an additional 112,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

NYSE JNJ opened at $167.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.86 and its 200 day moving average is $172.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

