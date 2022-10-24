Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,034,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,480,000 after acquiring an additional 933,496 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in Celsius by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after acquiring an additional 780,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,853,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Celsius by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 255,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after acquiring an additional 166,199 shares during the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $8,088,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $8,088,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,414,090. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH opened at $84.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.71. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 219.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

