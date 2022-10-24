Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires New Shares in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 307.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 77.6% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth about $99,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,651,977.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AJRD stock opened at $44.35 on Monday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.48.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.