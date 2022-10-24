Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 8,344 BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Price Performance

NYSE BRBR opened at $22.27 on Monday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $29.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BRBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.