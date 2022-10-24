Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,900,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 18.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 350,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,304,000 after buying an additional 54,334 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 204.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 39,017 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 11.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 328,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,139,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

LCI Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $96.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.44. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 41.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

LCI Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.