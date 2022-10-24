Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,057,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,019,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,472,000 after purchasing an additional 24,495 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,009,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 513,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $1,316,225.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,810,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,592 shares of company stock worth $3,434,050. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SITE. StockNews.com began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.50.

SITE opened at $102.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.34. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.36 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

