Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,431,000 after acquiring an additional 32,264 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after acquiring an additional 38,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 5.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 716,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,741,000 after acquiring an additional 39,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,092,474.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 271,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,006,914.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $2,316,982.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,669,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,092,474.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 271,118 shares in the company, valued at $29,006,914.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,841,989 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $106.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.27. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on FIX shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.