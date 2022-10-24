Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 33.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 155.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth $647,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 24.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth $1,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KBH. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

KB Home Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $26.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57. KB Home has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.60.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

