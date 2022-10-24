Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 108.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth approximately $33,032,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 90.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,443,000 after buying an additional 196,477 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 24.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 825,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,768,000 after buying an additional 163,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 46.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 363,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,458,000 after buying an additional 114,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.10.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,482,057.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,482,057.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $2,958,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,385,001.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,818,755. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

FN opened at $104.97 on Monday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $126.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.52.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

