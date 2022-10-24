Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 307,925 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 113,188 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 93,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 62,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FWRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,564,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,158,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $66,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,239,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,148,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,564,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,158,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FWRG stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $943.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.89.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.97 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.