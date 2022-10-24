Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Workday by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 23,937 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Workday by 26.5% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $146.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.10 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global downgraded Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.57.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

