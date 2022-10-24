Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $235,000 Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 114,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth about $17,247,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $41.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average is $42.28. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $858,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,088,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $858,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,088,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $1,996,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,429,715.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

