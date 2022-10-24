Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $236,000 Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 79.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $170,911.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $74.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.58. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $98.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.27. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $440.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

