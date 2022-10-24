Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 11.2% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2,496.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 32.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $9,622,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 42.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,254,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,351,536.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,129 over the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPT stock opened at $57.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.66 and a beta of 0.98. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $142.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.58.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. Research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

SPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

