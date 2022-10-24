Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $244,000 Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,959 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,165,000 after buying an additional 101,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,218,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,100,000 after buying an additional 45,435 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IRT opened at $15.56 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

