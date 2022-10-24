Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 71,778 shares during the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.54.

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of PLUG opened at $16.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.75. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.