Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $239,000 in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Seagen by 1,053.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Seagen during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Seagen by 256.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seagen from $181.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim set a $204.00 target price on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.21.

In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $724,115.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,558 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,422.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,368 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SGEN opened at $126.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.76. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 0.67. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

