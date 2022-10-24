Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KnowBe4 were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNBE. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 30.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 226,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 52,435 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the first quarter worth $16,751,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the first quarter worth $535,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the first quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNBE. DA Davidson cut KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised KnowBe4 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 377,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,241,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 377,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,241,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $221,981.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 337,210 shares of company stock worth $7,353,776 in the last quarter. 5.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $24.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 489.10, a P/E/G ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. On average, research analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

