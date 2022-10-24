Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,640,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after acquiring an additional 400,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,616,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after acquiring an additional 317,322 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,502.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 863,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,595,000 after acquiring an additional 809,362 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 681,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $51.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHF. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.