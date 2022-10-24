Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 103.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 178.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $126,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

MTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $66.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.60. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.96. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.