Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 25.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE THS opened at $47.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.36 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average is $41.59. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $50.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 267,438 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $13,286,319.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,863,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $241,626,579.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $757,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,513 shares of company stock valued at $17,375,391. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Featured Articles

