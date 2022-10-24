Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $143,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VRT opened at $12.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRT. Mizuho lowered their target price on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.55.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

