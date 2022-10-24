Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,950,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,378,000 after purchasing an additional 32,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 17.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,252,000 after purchasing an additional 129,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 569,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DORM opened at $85.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.72. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DORM shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $129.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Dorman Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.