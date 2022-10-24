Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 38.2% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 59.8% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 33.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $75,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,975.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dycom Industries news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $470,130.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,322.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $75,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,975.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,957 shares of company stock worth $10,446,088. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

DY stock opened at $109.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.78. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $120.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

